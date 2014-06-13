Community Animal Hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Community Animal Hospital opened in May 1989 after thoughtful planning and construction.  With the support from friends and family the dream of a home for animal care became a reality.

We have seen many changes from paper only records to laptops, in-house laboratory machines, laser surgery and digital x-rays. We are now able to run many lab tests within minutes to help our veterinarians identify and diagnose many pet concerns quickly for better patient care.

Dentistry has come a long way with the advent of digital dental radiographs and that has improved pet care and alleviated many painful conditions that before were not known.

Stem cell treatments, acupuncture, laser surgery and laser therapy treatments are becoming more common place and are a part of what we can do for your pets.

I believe that there is no one better than me and my staff to take care of you and your special pets.

