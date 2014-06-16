Palm Beach County family makes plea to find killer

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - Relatives of Susan Roberts made a plea to the community Monday afternoon.
They are asking for assistance to find her killer.
One week ago Roberts' body was found inside a vehicle on the side of the road in suburban Boca Raton
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating her death as a homicide.
Roberts worked full time as a pharmacist at St. Mary's Medical Center and part time at Wellington Regional Medical Center.
She left St. Mary's for home at 10:16 p.m. on June 8. The next day at 1:30 p.m. her husband reported her missing, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies later found her body in a 2009 silver Lexus SUV in a mobile home park off of Sandalfoot Boulevard.
"We need help. My wife was an angel. She was a devout Catholic and as you can see she has a large family and this is only a small portion of it," her husband said. "She was an angel, and she doesn't deserve this."
Investigators and the family are asking anyone who may have seen something to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458 TIPS.