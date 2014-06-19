Boynton Beach officer shoots man during traffic stop - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach officer shoots man during traffic stop

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
By Chris Stewart

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Boynton Beach police said an officer shot a man who ran from the scene of a traffic stop and brandished a weapon early Thursday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., an officer pulled over a Gold Honda Accord that ran a stop sign near 450 NW 1st Ave.

The car had five people inside, but one person attempted to flee the scene, said police. That person then pulled a weapon prompting the officer to shoot the gunman.

The person shot by the officer was taken to Delray Medical Center and was undergoing surgery. The officer was not hurt.  The shooter's gun and three shell casings have been recovered.

The four other people inside the vehicle were detained by police.

No charges have been filed at this time.  The officer, whose name has not been released, has been put on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

