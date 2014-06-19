Friday's Fun Facts on Ashleigh Walters

You watch her on Fox 29 News, but did you know all these fun facts on Ashleigh Walters?

Home Town:

Manhattan Beach, California and Denver, Colorado – I moved partway through my childhood and still consider both "home".

Family Life:

A FUR-tastic kitten face named Bourbon. She's a tortoise-shell calico cat with a sweet disposition and loads of personality. I hug her, and she hugs me back, and she covers her eyes when it's too bright.

What was your first car?

A 1983 Toyota Cressida. It had been in the family for a long while, it was tried and true, and it taught me how to drive stick shift!

What was your first job?

As a child, I got my first job, and an unusual one: I was an understudy actress for three acting parts at the "Country Dinner Playhouse" in a production of "It's a Wonderful Life". Remembering lines for three characters was tough. I worked at restaurants in high school and college.



If you weren't working in news, what would you be doing?

It is almost impossible to imagine my life without a career in news, I love my career SO MUCH. I have a lot of interests though, so I would study medicine to improve the mobility of people with joint replacements and amputations. It would be wonderful to improve quality of life for people, particularly our precious men and women who return from war. Since childhood, I have always wanted to write and illustrate children's books.

What's your favorite part about living in South Florida?

The PEOPLE! Yes, we have beautiful beaches, weather and water sports, but without the wonderful people in our communities, this place wouldn't be the same!

What do you miss most about home?

My family and friends are spread across the country, and I do miss many special people. You might disagree at home, but I miss the seasons! I love wearing coats and scarves, and there is nothing like a crisp autumn day as the leaves are changing.

What's your hidden talent?

In college I earned a second degree in fine arts with an emphasis in painting. It's something I love to do. As an added bonus, I can also raise each eyebrow individually, cross my eyes and contort my lips. Growing up in my family with my siblings meant learning to contort your face in the weirdest way. You can probably see my involuntary silly faces from time to time on air.

If you were left on a deserted island with only three things, what would they be?

If I can't bring people and animals?!? You're making this tough! I would bring a library or a news feed of some kind (I can't neglect my endless curiosity about the world), an easel with paint supplies, and a super awesome squirrel suit that would shuttle me off that desert island the moment I wanted to get back to the people I love!

What's your favorite Fox 29 show?

Fox 29 News of course!

Why do you love working at Fox 29?

The people at Fox 29 are terrific. We have such a dynamic and dedicated team, I am very proud to call them coworkers and friends.

One final fun fact: