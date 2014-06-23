Diana Duve's body believed to be found inside vehicle - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Diana Duve's body believed to be found inside vehicle

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Missing Diana Duve Alert Missing Diana Duve Alert

    •   

VERO BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The Scripps Treasure Coast Newspapers is reporting the body of a missing 26-year-old Vero Beach woman has been found.

Update: MON 12:30 PM: The Vero Beach Police Department held a press release conference Monday afternoon to update the public on the search for Diana Duve. 

Police say early Monday morning, a body, believed to be Diana Duve, was located inside a vehicle in Melbourne. Meanwhile, her stepfather, Bill Andrews, stated earlier her body was indeed found.

Thirty-two-year-old Michael Jones, Duve's boyfriend, was also located Monday morning using pings from his cell phone. Jones is being held in the St. Lucie County jail on a violation of probation charge.

Update: MON 9:50 AM: Diana Duve's stepfather, Bill Andrews, is stating her body has been found. Meanwhile, her boyfriend remains in custody.

Previously: The boyfriend of a missing Vero Beach woman is now in police custody.

Michael David Jones, 31, was taken into custody Sunday night by police on charges of violating his probation of aggravated stalking.

Vero Beach police said Jones' 26-year-old girlfriend, Diana Duve, has been missing since Friday morning and foul play is suspected.

Jones was found at a Hampton Inn located on Reynolds Drive in Fort Pierce at about 10:45 p.m.

Police say she was last seen at the What-A-Tavern Restaurant in Vero Beach with Jones, who is described as her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

Duve was last seen wearing a black dress. She is white, approximately 120 pounds, 5 feet 3 inches  with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Duve is a nurse and did not show up for her 7 p.m. shift Sunday night.

A friend of Duve's says he knows little about Jones, saying he is relatively new to the area.  Police said Jones is an attorney.

Anyone with any information on Duve's whereabouts is urged to contact police at 772-978-4600.

Jones was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.

