Friday's Fun Facts on James Wieland

Home Town:

Youngstown, Ohio

Family Life:

Married three years to his wife, Jennifer.

What was your first car?

1981 Volkswagen Scirocco. It was a cool surf mobile but a P.O.$...

What was your first job?

In general, setting up my neighbors tables at the flea market and mowing lawns. In TV, it was Clarksburg, WV. Snowed 6 to 8" on my first day after driving up from Florida. Dug my car out with a coat hanger.

If you weren't working in news, what would you be doing?

Probably a science teacher or doing something in the environmental field.

What's your favorite part about living in South Florida?

THE BEACH and OCEAN! Finally, I can surf more again. And the warm weather/water. I hated the cold.

What do you miss most about home?

I moved when I was little, so Florida is my home, and I'm very happy to be back.

What's your hidden talent?

Tough one, photography I guess. I have a good eye for some nice shots.

If you were left on a deserted island with only three things, what would they be?

Surfboard, wax and my wife.

What's your favorite Fox 29 show?

"Simpsons" and "Family Guy"

Why do you love working at Fox 29?

The fun people to hang around!

One final fun fact about James:

I started surfing after I did a Beach Boys airband show in high school. Surfing has been a big part of my life ever since. It's the reason I became a meteorologist. I wanted to learn what made waves and how to predict them, so I became a weatherman!

