SLC man admits to choking longtime girlfriend to death

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

ST. LUICE COUNTY FL (WFLX) - St. Lucie County Sheriff's detectives have charged Stephen Franklin Perduk, 50, for pre-meditated first-degree murder of his girlfriend, Grace Ann Assenza, according to Sheriff Ken J. Mascara.

Assenza and Perduk lived together at 10 Don Quixote Lane, in Spanish Lakes Riverfront just outside the city limits of Port St. Lucie. "The murder took place Monday around 11 a.m. at their home in unincorporated St. Lucie County," Sheriff Mascara said. "Mr. Perduk told investigators he his girlfriend were sitting on the couch when the two argued. Mr. Perduk said he choked Ms. Assenza for five minutes, as she fought unsuccessfully to get free, biting him and scratching his face."

Detectives say Perduk admitted, after he had killed Assenza, he placed her body on the couch and covered it with a blanket.

He then made multiple, unsuccessful attempts on his life.

Detectives say, first he stabbed his arm with a knife, then he attempted to electrocute himself with a toaster, he drank some bleach and finally tried to cut his wrist with a razor before walking to a neighbor's house and asking him to call 911.

Perduk was waiting in the driveway of his neighbor's home when deputies arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance, then jailed without bond. "This case is a tragic example of domestic violence which sadly ended with a loss of life," Sheriff Mascara said.

"Sadly, domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women. Community resources are available for victims. I urge those who are victims of domestic violence, and those in fear of their spouse or partner, to visit our Sheriff's Office Web site to learn your legal rights and options. The Web page address is: http://www.stluciesheriff.com/domestic_violence."

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.