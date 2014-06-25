Men's Wearhouse National Suit Drive - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
(MEN'S WEARHOUSE) - Throughout the month of July, Men's Wearhouse will be holding its annual National Suit Drive (NSD), which occurs simultaneously in Canada and the USA and is North America's largest collection of men's gently used professional clothing.

This will be the seventh year Men's Wearhouse has hosted this effort to encourage people to transform their unwanted business attire into a fresh start for millions of disadvantaged men who are trying to re-enter the workforce.

Held at more than 900 Men's Wearhouse locations across the U.S., the National Suit Drive collects men's and women's suits, shirts, jackets, ties, belts and shoes and distributes them to approximately 180 local charities who in turn, mentor, coach and outfit those who are re-entering the workforce so they can make a great first impression.

The goal for 2014 is to collect 150,000 clothing items during the campaign so to accomplish this, we need your help.

As in previous years, Men's Wearhouse will thank donors with a coupon for 50 percent off the regular retail price of their next purchase (excluding shoes, clearance and exceptional value items) so please make a donation and encourage your colleagues to donate, as well!

