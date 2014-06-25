Ft. Pierce estranged husband charged with premeditated first-degree homicide

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - The estranged husband of a woman found dead in a St. Lucie County canal on Monday has been charged with homicide and arson charges in connection with her death.

The St. Lucie Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Bridget Feacher-Music's body was found in a canal on Emerson Avenue near Indrio Road.

On Tuesday, authorities charged 39-year-old Jacob Music of Fort Pierce with premeditated first-degree homicide and second-degree arson.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said a burned out car was found in the area on Sunday which was ruled an arson.

Detectives apprehended Mr. Music shortly before 11 p.m. Monday at the Quality Inn on State Road 70 in Fort Pierce," said Sheriff Mascara. "He gave several different accounts of what happened to acquaintances we interviewed, but during our interview of Mr. Music, he admitted to killing Bridget Marie Feacher Music."

Early Sunday morning, 911 operators in St. Lucie County received a call from a motorist driving in the 6200 block of U.S. 1 near the Indian River County Line who reported seeing a car on fire behind a business.

When Bridget Music's sister, Randilynn Santiago, learned the car had been burned, she went looking for Jacob Music and confronted him in St. Lucie County.

Haskins called the Indian River County Sheriff's Office to report Bridget Music missing. She told deputies Jacob Music was violent and had beaten Bridget Music in the past.

"Our investigators received information from many of Mr. Music's associates. It was obvious that he gave several different accounts of his actions of the past two days to several of his friends," Sheriff Mascara said.

A deputy found Bridget Music's body on Monday, just before 4 p.m. in a canal parallel to Emerson Avenue, 1.6 miles south of Indrio Road, northwest of Fort Pierce in unincorporated St. Lucie County.

Detectives say her throat had been cut and she had defensive wounds on both of her hands.

Bridget Feacher Music has two sons, an 11-year-old and an 8-year-old boy.

Eric Cotter is the father of the older son. "The remorse that I have is because that's my baby's mother. And now I got to look at my son with no mom," he said, with tears in his eyes.

Friends say Bridget Music was a loving mother who was always there for her friends. Her sister-in-law, Jacob Music's sister, calls Bridget "A beautiful person, inside and out."

Separately, Jacob Music and Bridget Feacher Music filed court-ordered injunctions against each other. In 2010, in an injunction that was approved by the judge, the wife claimed her husband tried to kill her.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe.com page for fundraising. They also plan to have an event at Lenzi Diner on Saturday, July 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both efforts are to help raise funds to cover funeral expenses and to help support Bridget's sons.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.