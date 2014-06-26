Jacob Music confesses to killing estranged wife

By Meghan McRoberts

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, along with the lead investigator in the murder case of Bridget Music, spoke Wednesday about the latest details in the case.

Lead investigator, Ron Wentz, detailed the timeline of events, he says, led up to the discovery of Music's body, and the arrest of her estranged husband, Jacob Music.



Wentz said Bridget was last seen Friday night by one of her children's fathers and their fiancé.



Wentz said a friend of Bridget's loaned her their car which was found burning behind a business near the Indian River County border on Sunday.



The owner of the vehicle reported Bridget missing on Sunday, according to Wentz.



Wentz said crews searched extensively, and found her body in a canal on Monday afternoon near Indrio Rd.



Investigators say her throat was slit. Wentz said Jacob Music admitted to killing her. He was apprehended Monday night, and has since been charged for murder and for setting the car on fire.



"Yes, he did confess. He said, 'You're damn right I killed her'. Jacob Music claims that he was very jealous of her," Wentz described.



Wentz says they still do not know where exactly Bridget Music was killed before her body was dumped in the canal. They are also not sure why Bridget and Jacob were together in the first place.



Jacob Music's vehicle has been towed to an evidence lot to be examined for more evidence. Detectives believe they will find more evidence to tie Music to the crime.



Court records show a history of domestic violence between Bridget and Jacob Music.



Sheriff Mascara said a case in 2010 led Bridget to take her kids to a fire house and seek protection from Jacob. Detectives said the two were fighting about tattoos when Jacob pushed Bridget up against a wall and menaced her with a knife.



Detectives say she was afraid to go home. "The common trigger in his past domestic violence appears to be jealousy and drug use," Wentz said.



Mascara said that domestic violence is becoming a large problem in the area with several deadly cases just this week.



Mascara referenced four women who were killed this week as a result of domestic violence: Diana Duve of Indian River County, Grace Ann Assenza of St. Lucie County, Jessica Lashay Exantus of Palm Beach County and Music.



"All four of these cases have a very common threat: domestic violence which has sadly become an epidemic in our area," Mascara said.



Mascara said there have been 575 domestic violence cases in the county this year. He also says there were 1,165 arrests in the county in 2012 and 1,208 in 2013. He says that averages three arrests every day.



Jill Borowitz with Safe Space of the Treasure Coast says it is difficult for women to leave abusive relationships, saying leaving a relationship can increases a woman's chance of being killed.



That's why she says there are resources to help people safely leave a dangerous situation.



Borowitz urged domestic violence victims and concerned friends or relatives to call the statewide domestic violence hot line: 1-800-500-1119.



Local domestic violence help lines are:



- St. Lucie County - 772-464-4555;



- Martin County - 772-288-7023; and



- Indian River County - 772-569-7233.



At all four of these hot line numbers, trained advocates are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.