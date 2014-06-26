Ex-boyfriend to be charged for Diana Duve's murder

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
VERO BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Vero Beach police say Michael Jones will be charged with first degree murder in connection with the strangulation of Diana Duve.
Vero Beach Police Chief Davie Currey called the case, "a tragic case of dating and domestic violence".
In a Wednesday news conference Chief Currey said Jones was a "very poor excuse for a man". The chief called him a predator in sheep's clothing.
Friends of Duve are now talking for the first time about their loss and trying to support the family however they can.
Kyndall Johnson got to see the adventurous side of Duve in person spending time with her overseas last summer.
Duve was born in Moldova and moved to Vero Beach as a teen. "She was never anybody to shy away from the things. She was just a gamer and an awesome person all around," Johnson said.
He says Duve's decision to go into nursing, specifically oncology, showed her giving nature. "You get to know who people are and she's one of those people you ®won't find anybody who has anything bad to say about her."
Duve's body was found in the trunk of her car in Melbourne Monday.