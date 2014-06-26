Ashley Hinson - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ashley Hinson

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
E-mail Ashley Hinson 
Born/Raised:
Midland, Texas

Education:
Penn State University
Major: Broadcast Journalism
Minor: Spanish

Work Experience:
KAMC (ABC) Lubbock, TX
Evening Anchor & reporter
2012-2014

A Texas girl at heart, Ashley is thrilled to be living in South Florida.  She never imagined the state she vacationed to as a girl would be her new home!

Growing up as a competitive dancer, Ashley's schedule kept her busy.  When she did have time for TV, though, she would always skip over the cartoons and turn straight to the news.

"I'm so nosey!" Ashley said. "I always want to know what's going on around me. When I was nine, sitting there one day watching the anchors I just thought, 'That's going to be me someday.'"

Following her passion, Ashley graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Penn State University in May 2012 where she also cheered on the Nittany Lions from the sidelines as a member of the Penn State Lionettes Dance Team.

Ashley comes to us from KAMC News in Lubbock, Texas where she anchored the evening news and reported, daily.

During her time off you can either find Ashley volunteering at her church, watching HGTV or eating sushi.

Have a story idea for Ashley?  Email her at Ashley.Hinson@wptv.com

