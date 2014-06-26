Fresh Faces of Fox 29

Starting Monday, June 30, you're going to see some new faces on the Fox 29 Morning News and the Fox 29 10 O'Clock News.

Mike Trim and Hollani Davis will take the reigns for the entire Fox 29 Morning News broadcast from 7 to 9 a.m. along with our newest meteorologist, Lisa Vaughn.

Then, Ashley Hinson will join Jay Cashmere and Steve Weagle for the Fox 29 10 O'Clock News.

We have uploaded some videos to get to know your Fox 29 Morning and Evening News Teams better!