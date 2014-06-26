Fresh Faces of Fox 29 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fresh Faces of Fox 29

Starting Monday, June 30, you're going to see some new faces on the Fox 29 Morning News and the Fox 29 10 O'Clock News.

Mike Trim and Hollani Davis will take the reigns for the entire Fox 29 Morning News broadcast from 7 to 9 a.m. along with our newest meteorologist, Lisa Vaughn.

Then, Ashley Hinson will join Jay Cashmere and Steve Weagle for the Fox 29 10 O'Clock News.

We have uploaded some videos to get to know your Fox 29 Morning and Evening News Teams better!

  • Mike Trim

    After his Navy service, Mike graduated from Temple University with a broadcast journalism degree. He reported for two years at WBNG-TV in the upstate New York city of Binghamton. His flood coverage in 2006 helped contribute to the station's award by the New York Associated Press for Best Continuing News Coverage.More >>
  • Hollani Davis

    Tuesday, February 4 2014 11:48 AM EST2014-02-04 16:48:47 GMT

    Hollani co-anchors the Fox 29 Morning News from 7-9 a.m.

    Hollani co-anchors the Fox 29 Morning News from 7-9 a.m.

  • Jay Cashmere

    Monday, June 30 2014 6:28 PM EDT2014-06-30 22:28:38 GMT

    Jay anchors the Fox 10 O'clock News.

    Jay anchors the Fox 10 O'clock News.

