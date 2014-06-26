Tequesta propane leak sealed, residents returning home

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

TEQUESTA, FL (WFLX) - The leak of a 30,000-gallon tank of liquid petroleum that started Thursday in Tequesta has finally been sealed Friday morning. Officials said a new valve helped seal the leak.

Residents of about 600 homes were forced to evacuate but have been allowed to return home after about 12 hours.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue tested the air quality and said it is safe. Area roads have been reopened.

AmeriGas crews burned off gas that was in the container overnight. A tanker truck was at the scene Friday morning to remove the remaining gas that wasn't burned off. The cause of the leak is still being investigated.

The propane leak forced police to evacuate thousands of people Thursday afternoon as a precaution after the leaked occurred on Old Dixie Highway near County Line Road.

"I just ran out," says Joanne Antonaccio.

Antonaccio had no time to pack when police came to her door. She says a Palm Beach County deputy told her "It's gonna blow! Get out. Everyone's evacuating, going to the church".

She grabbed her dog Molly and drove to St. Jude Catholic Church. Antonaccio's condo is near the train tracks on Old Dixie Highway. She saw the leak which she describes as a geyser.

A handful of evacuees went to the church. But others had a different idea.

"It was mandatory so we came to our favorite local, Tequesta Brewery," says Dana White.

White and several other evacuees decided that having a drink at the Tequesta Brewing Company was the best way to pass the time.

"If they're gonna send the sheriff's office around asking people to evacuate it's just kind of the responsible thing to go with what they recommend," says Mike Duggan.

Duggan trried to look on the bright side.

"We'll see if the gas company picks up the tab," says Duggan.

Statement from AmeriGas on Thursday:

"At approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time this evening, our driver observed a leak on a propane storage tank while making a routine delivery at this facility. Emergency responders were immediately contacted, and arrived on scene. There have been no injuries reported, however, authorities have evacuated nearby residents as a precaution. We are working closely with authorities to contain the leak. Once the leak has been stopped, we will continue to work with authorities to determine the cause. The safety of the public is our highest priority."

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.