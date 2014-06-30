Chick-fil-A murder trial: Jesse Miller found not guilty

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Brian Entin

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Late Monday afternoon a jury found Jesse Miller not guilty of murdering Nicholas Megrath.

UPDATE, MON 6 PM: Nicholas Megrath, a Chick-fil-A employee, was tied to a chair and shot execution style in 1999 at the Palm Beach Mall.

Megrath worked with Miller at the restaurant.



"The bullet penetrated his scalp, his skull, his brain, and exited through the front," said prosecutor Barbara Burns.



Prosecutors say handwriting and DNA connected Miller to the crime.



But the defense said over the past couple of weeks that the state was desperate and it didn't have the evidence it needed.



"Certainly a crime such as this deserves to be addressed and those guilty need to be punished but it is meaningless unless the right individuals are punished and Jesse Miller is not the right individual," said defense attorney Elizabeth Ramsey.



Miller was arrested after the murder but prosecutors later dropped the charges.



He was arrested again in 2007, but that case ended in a mistrial.



Monday a jury found him not guilty.

Previously: Moments before closing arguments were set to start in the Jesse Miller murder trial, prosecutors dropped kidnapping, robbery and burglary charges. The murder charge remains.

Prosecutors said they did a lot of research over the weekend and consulted with Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

Miller is on trial for the third time on charges connected to the 1999 murder of Nicholas Megrath.

Megrath worked with Miller at the Chick-fil-A at the Palm Beach Mall.

Police say Megrath was bound and shot during a robbery.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.