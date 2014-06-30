About Northern Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce:

Welcome to the Northern Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce! We are a not-for-profit organization whose members represent all aspects of business and industry.



Chamber History:



The Northern Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to serve all of Northern Palm Beach County in this capacity. Founded in 2007 as a result of a merger from two previous chambers, the Jupiter Tequesta Juno Beach Chamber of Commerce (founded in 1948) and the North Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce (founded in 1947), the Northern Palm Beach County Chamber strives to be a dynamic organization that serves as a vital business and community resource. We focus on the development and retention of businesses by taking an active role in issues that affect the profitability of local companies, protecting and improving the quality of life for residents and, above all, providing superior services and resources to our members.



The Chamber is a not-for-profit organization with over 1300 business members, and the vast majority of our funding is secured through the private sector. We have evolved into a "knowledge broker," connecting businesses with prospective clients through an elaborate referral program utilizing one of the most sophisticated computer software programs on the market. The Northern Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce seeks to be an invaluable partner in increasing our business members' bottom line. Business is still about relationship building, and understanding this basic principle is the foundation for developing programs, special events and social functions at the Chamber.



The Chamber currently covers nine municipalities and the unincorporated areas surrounding these municipalities from Riviera Beach north through Tequesta.

Chamber Mission:



"We are the unified voice of business driving sustainable growth and prosperity."



Local chambers of commerce are important components of communities and play a variety of roles. To a visitor, a chamber is the first place to seek out information about a specific area - creating that all-important first impression.



A chamber assists newcomers to the community by providing information on everything needed to transition. A relocating company looks to a chamber for area demographics, incentive programs, architects and developers - the things needed to conduct business in an increasingly competitive business environment.



To a community, a chamber takes yet a different role - balancing the needs of the business community and the residents. As community issues become business issues, the role of the chamber has evolved beyond the voice of business. As an advocate for its broad and now diverse member businesses, the chamber leverages and enhances the talents and resources of its members to create a climate of growth and success in the community. Through leadership opportunities, volunteer efforts and business-building programs focused on critical business, civic and social priorities, the chamber improves the economic vitality and quality of life for its members and the community.