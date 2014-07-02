Officer jumps into water to save stranded swimmers

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Ashleigh Walters

FORT PIERCE, FL (WFLX) - A Fort Pierce police officer is being credited with helping to save five stranded swimmers.

They got into trouble around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the north jetty at the Fort Pierce Inlet.

Officer Keith Holmes jumped into the water with a life preserver and brought the girls to a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office boat, according to Fort Pierce police.

Police say the group was using kick boards when the current pulled them from the shore, and they couldn't get back to land.

James McArthur said he heard screaming and called 911. "It was about five or six people. Like I said, I noticed them over there, and then I noticed the surfboard in the water, going down the inlet. And out there in the water. And that's when, you know, I - they were yelling, and then I got on my phone and I called."

"Whenever entering one of our local waterways, swimmers should be cautious and aware of water conditions and dangerous surf conditions. We are extremely fortunate. If not for the quick actions of Officer Holmes, the Saint Lucie County Sheriff Deputies and the United States Coast Guard, this incident may have had a tragic ending," Deputy Chief Frank Amandro said in a release.

Saint Lucie County Fire Rescue treated four of the teens for cuts and scratches. One was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

