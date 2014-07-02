Wedding Wednesdays - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wedding Wednesdays

Fox 29 Morning News Anchor Hollani Davis and Meteorologist Lisa Vaughn﻿ are both engaged, so every Wednesday, they're going to be video blogging about their progress... or lack there of... for their wedding.

Both are new to the area, so if you have suggestions, drop them a line!

Contact Hollani

Contact Lisa

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.