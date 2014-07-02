Friday's Fun Facts on Ashley Hinson

You watch her on the Fox 29 10 O'Clock News, but did you know all these fun facts on Ashley Hinson?

Home Town:

I moved all over Texas growing up—went to high school in Pittsburgh—then back to the Lone Star State for the past two years!

Family Life:

My 2-year-old furbaby, Macy, is a mix between a golden retriever and a dachshund (goldiedachs). I know it sounds crazy and probably hard to imagine but just picture a seriously cute, miniature, 32-pound golden retriever. She picked me at the shelter, and it was love at first sight : )

What was your first job?

I scooped ice cream at Brusters. Chocolate Raspberry Truffle was always available in my freezer.



If you weren't working in news, what would you be doing?

I'd probably be a pre-school or kindergarten teacher. I absolutely love kids – especially the little ones.

What's your favorite part about living in South Florida?

The warm weather! Maybe now, when I go into restaurants, I can leave my blanket and hand warmers at home.

What do you miss most about home?

My big Italian family. There's always plenty to eat, plenty to laugh about and plenty of people to love.

What's your hidden talent?

I can touch my tongue to my nose!

If you were left on a deserted island with only three things, what would they be?

Cell phone, my dog and of course my Bible.

What's your favorite Fox 29 show?

Being a competitive dancer growing up, it's DEFINITELY "So You Think You Can Dance".

Why do you love working at Fox 29?

I am so fortunate to do what I love every single day. Not only do I have the opportunity to keep people informed—sharing the most important, sometimes wackiest stories in the news, but I also get to interact with our viewers through social media and around town. Oh, and it doesn't hurt that I work with some pretty awesome people, too.

One Final Fun Fact:

I love sushi, DIYing and working out, so if you have suggestions on places to go for any of those send them my way! Send her an e-mail, follow her on Twitter or like her on Facebook.

