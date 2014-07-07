Suspect arrested in deadly Boynton Beach shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect arrested in deadly Boynton Beach shooting

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A suspect is in custody after a man was killed and a woman was shot and hit by a car in Boynton Beach on Saturday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Serge Alexander Motti, 58, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the case. 

Police said a woman was found run over and shot near the 3800 block of Woolbright Rd. around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. She remains at Delray Medical Center is very critical condition, according to police. 

About 15 minutes after responding to that scene, investigators said, they found the body of a man inside a dark-colored Nissan in a parking lot near Military Trail and Woolbright Road.

The woman and deceased man knew each other said police.

Witnesses told detectives they saw a gray/silver Kia Optima, which police believe is Motti's vehicle, strike the woman with the vehicle and leave the scene at a high rate of speed. 

Motti was convicted of 2nd degree murder in 1979 and imprisoned until 2011, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. He was released from parole supervision last month.

The U.S. Marshal's Task Force helped to make the arrest.  

PBSO is still trying to make a positive identification of the victims.

