Stuart man faces trial after firefighter injured

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Meghan McRoberts

STUART, FL (WFLX) - Jury selection begins Monday for a man accused of setting his home on fire. A Martin County firefighter was injured trying to put out the flames.

Investigators say Joseph Edward Haas set the house on fire, located on Blue Water Way in Stuart. "It's sad, you know. He had it all and he lost it all," neighbor Jed Dalton said.

Dalton, also a retired Delray Beach firefighter, says he knew Haas well. "He used to go to the Bahamas all the time, and it came to that," said Dalton.

An arrest report showed that Haas said he would let his house burn down before letting the bank or anyone else take it from him.

Dalton remembers the night of the fire, and learning that a fellow firefighter, Jahwann McIntyre, was injured battling the flames. "He was really lucky. In a flash-over [fire], no one ever survives that," Dalton said.

McIntyre was only 22-years-old at the time of the fire in December 2012. He suffered burns to his legs, hands, feet and abdomen.

Investigators said there was evidence that an accelerant was used to start the fire.

Dalton hopes McIntyre will be given closure after the trial, even at the expense of seeing an old friend put behind bars. "He definitely needs punishment. I'm sure he's sorry but you have to pay for your crimes," Dalton said.

Haas is charged with arson and four counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.