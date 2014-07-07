Suspect arrested for squatting in PSL home, possession of drugs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect arrested for squatting in PSL home, possession of drugs

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
    •   

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - A suspect has been arrested by the Port St. Lucie police after they found him squatting inside an unoccupied home.

Officers said they went to the 2900 block of SE Ironton Ave. to investigate a burglary in progress. 

Police said when they arrived, they found Douglas Collins inside the vacant home. 

During the investigation, police located a mattress on the kitchen floor and found a backpack with Collins' personal property inside it.

When asked what he was doing, Collins told police that he was "crashing here for the night". 

Police said they found drug-related items at the home, including a syringe and $1,186 in his pocket.

Officers also said they found pills and marijuana that belonged to Collins.

He was arrested and charged with burglary, possession and distribution of narcotics, and possession of drugs.

Collins was booked into St. Lucie County Jail.

Copyright 2014 WFLX.

