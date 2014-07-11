Friday's Fun Facts on Jeff Skrzypek

Baby, it'll be me, and I'll be looking for you...

You watch him on the Fox 29 10 O'Clock News, but did you know these fun facts on Jeff Skrzypek?

Home Town:

Phoenix, Arizona

Family Life:

It's just me! Eligible Bachelor!

What was your first car?

1996 GMC Sierra Pick-Up Truck

What was your first job?

I was a host/bus boy for Applebee's

If you weren't working in news, what would you be doing?

If I wasn't in news, I'd probably be playing drums in a band or pursuing some sort of position in local politics.

What's your favorite part about living in South Florida?

What more can be said about our beautiful beaches and clean air?! I also love that everything stays pretty green here unlike my native desert habitat.

What do you miss most about home?

I miss the mountain and hiking of Arizona. I also miss of course my family and the occasional cold evening.

What's your hidden talent?

I play drums and piano. I was in marching band in high school and played in several bands in college.

If you were left on a deserted island with only three things, what would they be?

A picture of my family, a water canteen and a machete! Got to survive right?

What's your favorite Fox 29 show?

Of course I LOVE "Fox 29 News"! But I'm obsessed with "Hell's Kitchen" and "Masterchef".

Why do you love working at Fox 29?

THE PEOPLE! We have the best team in the area and we also have incredible viewers.

One final fun fact?

I collect vinyl records and have more than 5,000 LPs! I also love comic books and ride motorcycles.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.