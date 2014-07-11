Growing medical marijuana could become Florida's next big industry

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Dan Corcoran

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) ; Depending on what voters decide in November, Florida could become the 23rd state to make medical marijuana legal. But what would that cost - or earn for - the state? Some believe the passage of Amendment 2 would create a new kind of economy.

"People see this as the next big American industry," said Peter Sessa of the Florida Cannabis Coalition. "They want a piece of it and they don't know where to go."

Sessa said he is already fielding many questions from Floridians about how to break into the medical marijuana industry. "There's interest in people who want to open up a dispensary. There's interest in people who want to grow," he said. "There's people who are interested in wanting to have ancillary businesses."

The state's Office of Economic and Demographic Research recently found that about 417,000 Floridians would sign up to use medical marijuana in the first year if Amendment 2 passes. Research showed it would cost an estimated $1.1 million for the state to implement the measure. But it could bring in anywhere from $8 million to $338 million in sales tax revenue, all depending on how much pot Florida's health department allows each individual to purchase.

"This is moving faster than any other industry I've ever experienced," said Sessa.

Fellow medical marijuana supporter Tom Quigley is as enthusiastic but he knows starting any business comes with potential missteps. "This is a brand new industry," said Quigley. "It's very important to know who you are dealing with and who you are in business with."

Opponents say passing Amendment 2 would create a loosely regulated system that opens to door to "unfettered" access to marijuana in the future.

Until the measure is shot down by voters, preparations for it's passage and economic impact press on.

"We've seen bad business practices in pretty much every state," said Sessa. "What we want to do in Florida is learn from that."

The Florida Cannabis Coalition is holding an event on Friday afternoon at the Renaissance Marriott Boca Raton about the business impacts of medical marijuana in Florida. For event information, click here.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All rights reserved.