Man charged with hitting Hard Exercise Works instructor with weight

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Chris Stewart

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A West Palm Beach man faces charges for hitting a gym instructor with a weight.

Update, MON 12 PM: Dan Amato is being held without bond after his first court appearance on Monday in West Palm Beach.

Amato is accused of attacking a trainer at the Hard Exercise Works on Southern Boulevard in Wellington.

Prosecutors say Amato walked into the gym and attacked John Szarszewski.

Szarskewski's family says John is still in the intensive care unit and will need surgery.

They are hoping for a full recovery. "When the surgeons do go in, they better bring a welder with them," John's father Daniel said, "He's 6-foot-3, 220 pounds of twisted metal; they're going to make him whole."

Daniel Szarszewski is deputy chief of the Palm Beach Police Department.

At the time of the attack, Amato was out on bond after an incident in Miami-Dade County.

He is facing aggravated battery charges related to that incident.

Visit the "John 'Superman' Szarszewski's Support Page" on Facebook

Learn how to donate to the Szarszewski family

Previously: Daniel Amato, 40, is accused of striking the 25-year-old trainer with a five-pound plate in the middle of a class Thursday at Hard Exercise Works. Police say he then ran from the gym after being chased by several members and two off-duty sheriff's deputies who happened to be exercising at the time.

He was ultimately caught and taken into custody. The gym's owner told deputies Amato is the husband or ex-husband of a former gym member.

It's not known if he has an attorney. The Palm Beach Post reports the trainer was taken to the hospital with broken facial bones.

