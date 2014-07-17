Cyclist killed in suburban Boca Raton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cyclist killed in suburban Boca Raton

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect
Chopper 5 over the scene Chopper 5 over the scene

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:20:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:01:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:24 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:24:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:15:44 GMT
    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>
    •   

SUBURBAN BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - A cyclist was hit and killed Thursday morning at southbound US 441 and westbound Sandalfoot Boulevard in suburban Boca Raton.

At 5:44 a.m., crews arrived and found a man riding a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle and was lying in the road, according to Cpt. Albert Borroto with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The intersection was closed for almost three hours but reopened by 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.