Lightning bolt nearly hits Boca Raton woman

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Dan Corcoran

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Sydney Rittweger is resting at home after a Florida thunderstorm she will never forget.

A Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesperson said the 22-year-old was standing in a puddle outside her Spinnaker Way home when a big bolt hit next to her. "Somehow, by the grace of God, you survived that day," said Joe Guerrero, who is speaking from experience.

Guerrero was carrying a fishing pole near the retention pond in his suburban Lake Worth development back in 2010 when he was hit by a big bolt of lightning.

"I remember waking up in the hospital in a neck brace, and they were telling me, 'You've been struck by lightning -- try not to move too much.'"



Guerrero was lucky, but he knows some people who join this exclusive club of lightning strike victims are not. "I don't really meet too many people that have been in the same situation. For her, I hope it turns out well," he said of Rittweger's experience.

Rittweger was also fortunate because it could have ended much worse. She was rushed to the emergnecy room at Delray Medical Center and released Wednesday. "Every lightning strike is different," said Guerrero. "Every victim is different."

Rittweger's brother said Sydney is not yet ready to speak publicly about the incident because it 'zapped' all of her energy.

She is said to be staying in close contact with her doctors to treat what could be a minor concussion.

Here's lightning safety tips from the National Weather Service.

