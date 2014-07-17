Domestic violence help in Treasure Coast

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Elizabeth Harrington

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - Domestic violence can happen to anyone at any time in any place. That's why two people on the Treasure Coast are working hard to help survivors get out of harms way.

Every day Fort Pierce Police Detective Kathleen Murphy and Judith Evans review police reports in St. Lucie County that involve domestic violence.

They're looking for what they call high risk cases. "Any threat of future violence, children in the home, weapons in the home," explains Det. Murphy.

Cases that could end like the recent murders of four women including Diana Duve and Bridget Feacher. Police blame domestic violence in all of them.

Det. Murphy and Evans then contact the victims and offer help. They call them using a blocked number so the abuser doesn't find out. "Offer her shelter if she needs shelter," says Evans.

"It is the most dangerous time for a victim when they decide to leave," says Det. Murphy.

The two women work in a program called InVEST. It's been here in Fort Pierce since 2006. "I've worked with individuals who are doctors and i've worked with individuals who are unemployed," says Evans.

Evans knows exactly what these victims are going through. She is a domestic violence survivor. "I was hit, I was strangled," says Evans, "You name it I pretty much lived through it."

She says it was tough to leave her ex-husband. "I felt trapped and stuck," says Evans.

It's what Evans and Det. Murphy are trying to prevent. "It's an epidemic in the community," says Evans.

One of those four women killed last month was Grace Assenza. Her live-in boyfriend was charged with her murder. This week, the St. Lucie County State's Attorney's office added another charge against him: battery by strangulation.

Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Inc

1-800-335-8547

SafeSpace

Martin County: 772-288-7023

St. Lucie County: 772-464-4555

Indian River County: 772-569-7233

Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence

1-800-500-1119

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.