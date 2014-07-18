Friday's Fun Facts on Dan Corcoran

You watch him on Fox 29 News, but did you know all these fun facts on Dan Corcoran?

Home Town:

Haverhill, Massachusetts





Family Life:

Two dogs, Maddie & Harvey



What was your first car?

1986 Dodge Aries K



What was your first job?

Banquet server for weddings and other functions. (Employees were given free food during each shift!)





If you weren't working in news, what would you be doing?

Owning/managing a restaurant or wine bar.



What's your favorite part about living in South Florida?

Christmas on the beach!



What do you miss most about home?

My six nieces and two nephews who are growing up so quickly!





What's your hidden talent?

If I tell you, it wouldn't be hidden!



If you were left on a deserted island with only three things, what would they be?

A beach towel, sunscreen and a cold cocktail.



What's your favorite Fox 29 show?

"The Simpsons"

Why do you love working at Fox 29?

Every single day I get to go out into the community and meet some very interesting people. Oh, and I can't think of another kind of workplace where every employee has a television right on their desk!

One final fun fact:

Proud to be a New England native, but thankful that I've had the opportunity to travel and work in many different places including Oregon, New York City and here in South Florida!