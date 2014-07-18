Gay marriage legalized in Florida Keys

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

By Elizabeth Harrington

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A court ruling could open the door for gay marriage in Florida.

"Everyone deserves the love they share with someone to be blessed," says Pastor Lea Brown.



The Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches has been performing same sex marriages since 1968; however, they're not recognized by the state of Florida. "If you wait for the law to catch up with justice and equality, you're gonna wait a long time," says Pastor Brown.



That wait might be over. On Thursday, a judge in Monroe County ruled in favor of Aaron Huntsman and William Jones. The Florida Keys couple challenged the state's ban on same sex marriage. They won the first round. Equality Florida held a rally at the Palm Beach County courthouse to celebrate. "I'm ecstatic," says Meredith Ockman with the National Organization for Women.



Not everyone is happy about the ruling. It goes against a 2008 amendment passed by voters that defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman. "This corrupt and illegal decision is also a violation of Florida voters' 14th amendment right to equal protection and due process," says Tony Verdugo with the Christian Family Coalition.



But couples here in West Palm Beach aren't backing down. "We're together almost 40 years, and we're anonymous here in Florida," says Ruth Berman, "I don't wanna be anonymous."

The state is appealing the ruling. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the voters' will must be respected. That appeal means marriage licenses for same sex couples in Monroe County will be on hold.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.