Rachel Leigh's money-saving beauty tips

With some trial and error, I have found some great beauty products that work just as well or better and cost a fraction of the price than the expensive brands found at department stores.



I will be honest with you, some products I have tried do not compare to the pricier alternatives. I have even find a brand that makes a great lip liner but not so great of a blush.

So here are some of my secrets!

If you have a great, inexpensive beauty product you want me to try, e-mail me at rleigh@wflx.com.

What: Lip Liner

Product: Milani's Color Statement Lip Liner (Most drug stores carry)

Price: $3.99

What: Lip Gloss

Product: Milani's Brilliant Shine (Most drug stores carry)

Price: $5.49

What: Frizzy Hair

Product: Dryer Sheets (Just rub one on your hair)

Price: Like what 1 penny?

What: Oily Skin

Product: A new toilet seat cover (Just press)

Price: Free (if you swipe from a store's bathroom)



What: Brush Sets

Product: Arbonne 10-Piece Precision Brush Set(Order online)

Price: $35

What: Eye Liner

Product: E.L.F. Essential Waterproof Eyeliner (Target)

Price: $2

What: Designer Dresses

Where: Dillard's Clearance Center in Boynton Beach

Price: 65% off everything plus they run additional sales.

What: Eye Makeup Remover

Product: Baby Oil (any brand)

Price: Less than $4