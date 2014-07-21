Suspect in Riviera Beach shooting turns self over to police - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect in Riviera Beach shooting turns self over to police

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:20:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:01:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:24 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:24:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:15:44 GMT
    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>
    •   

By Chris Stewart

RIVIERA BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The suspect in Monday's Riviera Beach shooting rampage, 18-year-old Tavis Deon Wilson, has turned himself over to police.

Update, TUE 10 PM: According to officials at the Riviera Beach Police Department, Wilson surrendered to the Palm Beach County Jail earlier this evening.

Previously: Broadway is open again at Blue Heron Boulevard south to East 20th Street in Riviera Beach after a gunman shot at police as he tried to flee from them, police say.

Police say the incident began unfolding around 7:44 a.m. Monday when they received a tip a man was sleeping in a car at a gas station in the 2500 block of Broadway. Police say the caller told them there was a gun on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Before they woke up the man, officers decided to put down 'stop sticks' in case the driver tried to escape.

They say the man did try and drive off and began firing at them. "We hear the bullets flying and whizzing through us. I start blowing the horn so the traffic can go back," said Louis Rodriguez.

Police say the gunman crashed the car in the 2400 block of Broadway, unsuccessfully tried to carjack a vehicle and then ran south on Broadway.

One witness said thirty to forty gunshots could be heard. "Right when they started shooting, I just ran, and I just hid behind a police car because there was a lot of shots," said Vincent Escobar.

Police say the man they are looking for is a young black male and was wearing black shorts and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The vehicle that crashed is a rental car, but there is not a rental agreement with the vehicle, according to police.

Investigators are not releasing the rental company information right now, but say the car was not stolen. 

No officers or civilians were hurt. 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is assisting Riviera Beach police

Police are looking at video surveillance footage to help them identify the gunman.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police at (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.