Digital abuse: Growing trend of domestic violence

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(WFLX) - It's a new increasing trend that can be dangerous. Experts are warning of a growing form of domestic violence they call "digital abuse".

It's when one partner uses technology to control and intimidate their significant other. Mental health professionals say it's such a new problem, you could even be in a digitally abusive relationship and not realize it.

From constant calls to the threatening texts, Brittny says her ex-boyfriend's electronic communication was relentless. "I was always fearful of not answering my phone when he called and not responding to his text messages."

After months of high-tech harassment, Brittny says she realized she was a victim of "digital domestic abuse", a new problem psychiatrist Dr. Gail Saltz says is growing. "Now, sadly people are using digital technology to exert their power, their influence, control 24/7."

Digital abuse is just starting to be recognized by experts and goes beyond constant phone calls and text messages.

At the National Domestic Violence Hotline, many callers report their partner's smartphone and social media surveillance is increasing. "Things that range from constantly checking to what they're posting on social media, asking for passwords, to more extreme cases as where partners create fake identifies on Facebook to see if they can get their partner to engage with someone else, and then accusing them of cheating and flirting in appropriately," said Katie Ray-Jones with the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The popularity of being constantly connected can make recognizing a problem difficult."Isn't this what everybody does? You know, everybody is on social networking, everybody is texting, isn't that just normal behavior?" said Dr. Gail Saltz.

But the president of the National Domestic Violence Hotline says that normal behavior can turn to obsession. It's important to recognize warning signs: extreme jealousy, monitoring and isolation.

Cyber crime specialist Art Bowker warns digital abusers can escalate their surveillance by using apps which monitor their partner's location through their phone's GPS or installing keylogging software that records what they type on a computer. "No one needs to be a computer genius to install this software. This software is very, very easy to install."

(WFLX) - Dr. Saltz also warns digital abuse can turn dangerous. "People of all ages are vulnerable to the use of digital technology to basically be abusive, and that abuse that starts in that way can often lead to, directly to, physical abuse."

Brittny says when her ex-boyfriend's digital abuse became physical, she ended the relationship.

Now, she warns others, who think their digital boundaries may be violated, to reach out for help right away. "When I was going through this, I felt like I was completely alone. I didn't tell anybody about what was happening."

The head of the National Domestic Violence Hotline says it's difficult to estimate exactly how many people digital abuse affects because some victims don't even recognize it.

Experts say, in some cases, it's a relationship red flag that can be fixed if you work through it, but, in others, it can rise to the level of stalking or harassment.

If you feel your safety is in jeopardy, though, you should immediately contact local police.

For more information on how to tell if you're in a digitally abusive relationship and advice on how to deal with it, visit the Love is Respect Web site.

You can also call 1-866-331-9474 or text "loveis" to 22522.

