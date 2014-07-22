Violent dine & dash suspects send managers to hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Violent dine & dash suspects send managers to hospital

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
By Jeff Skrzypek

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people who, detectives said, walked into a restaurant Sunday, left without paying their bill, and violently hit two employees as they fled.

Investigators said it happened at King Chinese Buffet in Suburban West Palm Beach. They said one of the managers was punched in the head as she tried taking pictures of the perpetrators. The other was pushed to the ground so violently, her arm was broken.

Both restaurant managers were rushed to the hospital. "He looked like he wanted to kill her. You could see it in his hand. He punched her head all the time. He wanted her to die or something," said Linjuan Lin who was serving the two people involved.

PBSO said the two people who dined-and-dashed drove off in a red, Chevrolet Monte Carlo. They have not been found. "If you don't want to pay, just run away. We'll let you go," said Lin.

The two restaurant managers who were hurt did not want to comment because they fear retaliation. One remained in the hospital on Monday. The other manager is recovering at home. "I feel so bad. I can't believe. I can't believe people do that for $24," said Lin.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1.800.458.TIPS.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

