Father describes brutally beating man who's charged with molesting child

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WFLX) A Florida father is speaking out after brutally beating up a man, he says, was abusing his 11-year-old son.

Last Friday, 18-year-old Raymond Frolander, was charged with sexual battery; his face still swollen and bruised.

Dayton Beach police say Frolander was beaten by the father of the victim. "I attacked him, viciously, and I didn't stop. The only time I paused was to go to the kitchen to get a butcher knife 'cuz I was going to kill him," said the victim's father, 35-year-old Jason Browning.

Browning says he walked in on Frolander, a family friend, attacking his son. He told police he went out for a bite to eat, and when he came back, he heard something in a back bedroom. "I found my son and Raymond in the room."

He called 911, and told the dispatcher, "I just walked in and found a grown man molesting my (bleep), and I got him in a bloody puddle right now for you officer".

When Daytona Beach police showed up, they found Frolander unconscious. He was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

Police say Browning won't face any charges for the beating because he was protecting his child as a crime was being committed.

Police say Frolander admitted to the sexual battery.

Normally, we would not identify the father who's son had been sexually attacked, but he wanted to show his face and let you know, he thinks, his son is a hero. "I was going to kill him. My son stepped in front of me and saved his life. [He] just looked at me, and said, 'Sir', and shook his head. And I just put the knife down. I didn't want to traumatize him any more than he already was."

Browning says his family is trying to heal, but he felt he needed to talk publicly about this case, and let all victims of sex crimes know they do not need to be afraid to come forward. "Everyone wants to do the "not my family", "not my family". They gotta wait till it hits close to home and all that. Nine out of 10 of these are an uncle, a brother, something."

He says his son is in counseling, and he's a very tough kid who will get through this.

Browning also said this has not only affected his family emotionally, but financially, as well.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.