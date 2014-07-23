Couple arrested for having sex on public beach in broad daylight

BRADENTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - People are outraged after a Florida couple was caught having sex on a public beach Sunday afternoon in front of dozens of people including children.

Bradenton Beach police arrested the couple. Jose "Benny" Caballero and Elissa Alvarez are now charged with lewd and lascivious behavior.





Several families were in the vicinity of Caballero and Alvarez while they were having sex. "This went on for about 25 minutes," one witness said.





A grandmother started recording the couple when they would not stop. She then turned the video into police. "I've lived here since 1978, and I go to the beaches, and I've never seen anything like this," she said.





Witnesses said after the first 25 minutes, the couple took a quick dip in the water. Then, they returned to their beach towel. "They laid on the beach and passed out for hours," The grandmother said. "We thought they were dead, but when they woke up, they cuddled for a while, then started into the same thing they did before."





One parent had enough, called police, then confronted the two. Witnesses say Caballero became "mouthy" with police officers as they hauled him off in his bathing suit.