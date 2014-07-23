Search resumes for missing Martin County father and son - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Search resumes for missing Martin County father and son

Kevin and James Bamper Kevin and James Bamper

    •   

By Meghan McRoberts

MARTIN COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is resuming its search for a missing father and son.

Update, THU 12 PM: Forty-six-year old Kevin Bamper and his 20-year-old son, James, were seen leaving together by family members last week.

Investigators believe they found one of the bodies earlier this week, but it has not been positively identified.

The sheriff's office is searching by air along Hutchinson Island in the Indian River Lagoon.

They are also dispatching boats and plan to use paddle boards to search deeper in the mangroves.

The Bampers could have been fishing before they disappeared.

Previously: A father and son are missing in Martin County, and detectives fear the worst, that a body found floating in the Indian River Lagoon is the 20-year-old son James Bamper.

When they found the body on Monday, they say, a key found in the pocket belonged to the truck. Family says Kevin Bamber and his son James were last seen Tuesday of last week.

The medical examiner has not been able to come up with a cause of death because the body was decomposed, and they can't even confirm for sure the identity. But the sheriff says they have reasons to believe it is James.

Detectives are not ruling out any possibilities about what happened but don't necessarily suspect foul play. They will be back out there Thursday morning to continue their search for the other body.

