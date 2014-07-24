Family of man found dead at Solid Waste Authority pleas for answers

By Jeff Skrzypek

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The family of Zechariah Meeks is making a plea to the public, hoping to find answers as to why the 35-year-old was found dead at the Solid Waste Authority plant in West Palm Beach Friday.



Investigators said employees at the recycling facility found the body of Meeks while unloading a truck full of garbage.



West Palm Beach Police are now treating it as a suspicious incident. "Nobody should bury their child -- especially this way," said Ella Meeks, the victim's mother. "How does a body just fall out of a cardboard box from recycling? I want to know."



Zechariah Meeks was found just days after his mother reported him missing. Police are still investigating the cause of death. The medical examiner's officer has yet to conclude a report. "I would like to know what happened? How do we get to this point? I want answers because this is my baby boy. This is my son," said Ella Meeks.



The older brother of Zechariah, Jeremiah Meeks, hopes if someone knows something they would come forward with information. "There's no soul if somebody doesn't want to say something," said Jeremiah Meeks.



With more days passing with little new information, Jeremiah Meeks worries the case could go cold. "I'm just angry. I'm just really angry," said Jeremiah Meeks.



The Meeks family said it is desperately in need of closure, especially for the seven kids Zechariah Meeks leaves behind. "It's my brother. The only brother I had," said Jeremiah Meeks.



The Meeks family said they know Zechariah Meeks had a few bumps in the road, but, they said, he made friends, not enemies with people. "Nobody deserves this. I don't care. It'll never make sense," said Ella Meeks.



Since the start of 2014, two bodies have been found at the same Solid Waste Authority plant.

