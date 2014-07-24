Adopted! Pet of the Week Pepper - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Adopted! Pet of the Week Pepper

  Pet of the Week Gigi

    Pet of the Week Gigi

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

  Pet of the Week Toby

    Pet of the Week Toby

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

  Pet of the Week Blade

    Pet of the Week Blade

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

    Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. 

Update: Pepper is now in his forever home, but dont' forget about his furry friends still up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Pepper. He's a 4-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Pepper:

"Hi! I am an energetic, sociable cat. I love people, so I'm sure that we'll be great friends right away.  In fact, I love being petted so much that I'd do almost anything to get your attention. I'll nuzzle you, crawl in your lap, mew at you- whatever it takes! I also like to play with toys - I'd be happy to play with almost anything! A handsome funny guy like me would make a great forever companion. Come on, what are you waiting for?"

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach. 

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.

  Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

    Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

    The vision of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

    The vision of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.    More >>
