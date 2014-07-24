Adopted! Pet of the Week Pepper

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Pepper is now in his forever home, but dont' forget about his furry friends still up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Pepper. He's a 4-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Pepper:

"Hi! I am an energetic, sociable cat. I love people, so I'm sure that we'll be great friends right away. In fact, I love being petted so much that I'd do almost anything to get your attention. I'll nuzzle you, crawl in your lap, mew at you- whatever it takes! I also like to play with toys - I'd be happy to play with almost anything! A handsome funny guy like me would make a great forever companion. Come on, what are you waiting for?"

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League