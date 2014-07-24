Friday's Fun Facts on Kelley Dunn

You watch her on Fox 29 News, but did you know all these fun facts on Kelley Dunn?

Home Town:

Ormond Beach, Florida





Family Life:

Son (20), daughter (18). Plus, a miniature poodle named Gigi and a Lhasa Apso named Cookie





What was your first car?

A Mazda GLC (that stood for Great Little Car!)





What was your first job?

In high school, I was a table setter at a seafood restaurant in Daytona Beach. I was also a gift wrapper in the toy department of my grandfather's store. This is my first TV job—it's just lasted 28 years.





If you weren't working in news, what would you be doing?

Organizing people's closets! Or opening a really cool coffee/gift shop in North Carolina.



What's your favorite part about living in South Florida?

I live in Martin County, and I love seeing water everywhere. It's beautiful and Martin County hasn't lost that small town feeling.





What do you miss most about home?

Since home is only a three-hour drive north, I go home often to visit my family, so I don't feel like I'm missing out on too much.



What's your hidden talent?

I used to be a gymnast and cheerleader. I can still do a split and cartwheel :)



If you were left on a deserted island with only three things, what would they be?

Family, sunscreen and air conditioning. I'm not a big fan of the heat.



What's your favorite Fox 29 show?

"24" -- I love Jack Bauer!



Why do you love working at Fox 29?

The people. It's always the people!



One final fun fact:

I was actually born on an Army base in California but lived all but one year of my life in Florida. I'm a 5th generation Floridian, in fact.

