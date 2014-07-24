Veterans risk losing their home

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

VERO BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A group of homeless veterans says they're praying for a miracle. The place they now call home could be gone next week.

Inside a house on 20th Street in Vero Beach is a piano Garrett Williams loves to play. One of his favorite songs is called "American Soldier". Just like the song, Williams served six years in the U.S. Army including a tour in Desert Storm. He has faced a lot of battles. "I spent a long time fighting depression issues, and I still do," says Williams.

He was homeless until he found a group home run by Breath of Heaven Ministries. "I have a stable place and I have people that I can call family," says Williams.

He's not alone.

In the past four years, 60 veterans have sought refuge here. They came broken. "I came here with nothing, and I had given up on life," says John Rogers who served in the U.S. Navy in the 1970's.

But now their lives have been changed. Many have found jobs. They also have a family which may be forced to move from their two houses on 20th Street. "We pay utilities and insurance and whatever else to keep them up," says Gaye King.

King is the Executive Director of Breath of Heaven Ministries. She says the home owners let them stay here rent free but that has changed. They now want the group to either buy both of the houses or move out by July 31. The price tag is $180,000. "It's a lot of money," says King.

Money they don't have. "We're devastated," says Rogers, "We're not sure what we're gonna do."

They've received some donations but it's not enough. Now, they're praying for help. "Cause this is our home and there's gonna be 8 or 9 of us that's going to be displaced," says Williams.

The veterans aren't going down without a fight. They have one week, and they hope people will hear their story and help out.

If you'd like to make a donation, go to www.breathofheavenministries.com or you can mail it to:

Breath of Heaven

P.O. Box 477

Vero Beach, FL 32961​

