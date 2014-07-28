Beachgoer killed when plane makes emergency landing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - A man, walking on the beach in Sarasota County, was killed Sunday afternoon and his daughter was seriously injured when they were struck by a plane making an emergency landing.

The pilot told the Venice Airport control tower he was having trouble and wouldn't make it back to the runway. "From what I understand, there was a matter of minutes between the time that the tower was alerted, the sheriff's office was alerted, and Venice Police Department. Everybody was on route to respond, and the plane went down at that same time, so there was a matter of minutes," said Wendy Rose, Sarasota Co. Sheriff's Department.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The pilot and the passenger were not hurt.

Members of the the National Transportation Safety Board are on the way to investigate.

