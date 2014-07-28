Man arrested after claiming he placed bomb on John Legend's bus - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man arrested after claiming he placed bomb on John Legend's bus

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Matthew Klotz. Photo: PBSO Matthew Klotz. Photo: PBSO

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Boca Raton police say a man, who made a bomb threat following a John Legend concert Sunday night, was arrested and taken into custody.

Officers said around 10:30 p.m., a security guard working at the concert at the Mizner Amphitheater was approached by an individual who asked which bus belonged to John Legend.

The security guard told police he didn't know. At which point, police said, the suspect, Mathew Klotz, told him "That's OK, I put a bomb on all of the buses."

The security guard notified Boca Raton police about the threat, and Klotz was caught and questioned by officers.

Klotz told officers he made the bomb comment to the security guard because he thought it was funny.

The Boca Raton police called in their bomb squad to check the area.

Officers say that 100 employees at the concert where disrupted from their jobs while police searched for any explosives.

Police say two tour buses and multiple support vehicles had to be searched.

Klotz was charged with making a false bomb threat and was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

