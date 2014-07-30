Man accused of knowingly infecting victim with HIV - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of knowingly infecting victim with HIV

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Dexter Richardson Dexter Richardson

    •   

RIVIERA BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A Riviera Beach man has been arrested and charged with infecting a woman with HIV.

According to the Riviera Beach Police Department, Dexter Richardson tested HIV positive for several years but did not reveal that information to the victim; even though, they had been in a long-term relationship.

The victim stated when she first confronted Richardson, he denied having the virus but eventually admitted he was HIV positive.

On May 1, the victim informed Riviera Beach police she had been infected with HIV from Richardson.

On July 29, an agent with the U. S. Marshal's Task Force arrested Richardson. Police have charged him with uninformed HIV infected sexual intercourse.

Police believe Richardson may have been involved sexually with other people who may not have known he was HIV positive.

Anyone who has been involved sexually with Richardson is urged to be tested as soon as possible.

Other victims of Richardson are urged to contact Riviera Beach police at (561) 845-4123 and request to speak to the detective assigned to the Dexter Richardson case.

