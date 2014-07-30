Lobster mini-season begins - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lobster mini-season begins

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
By Chris Stewart

RIVIERA BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Lobster mini-season is off and running in Florida. Wednesday and Thursday are the only days where it's legal to catch the spiny lobster.

Pam Dodd is getting ready to head out on the water from the Riviera Beach Marina.

She says you just have to be the right place at the right time to hit the jackpot, "You just got to find them, that's the key, just keep looking and when you find that honey hole it brings a big smile to your face."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be out on the waters making sure people are following the rules.

Divers need to make sure they bring a measuring device with them.  Fishermen can only keep the lobster's carapace, the section between the lobster's head and tail, which needs to be more than three inches long.

People also can't catch female lobster carrying eggs. The FWC says the eggs are easily visible and located under the lobster's tail.

The lobsters need to be whole when brought to shore. It's illegal to use anything that punctures its shell to catch them.

In local waters, divers can only keep 12 lobsters for themselves per day.

In Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, the daily bag limit is six lobsters.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it has a dog that can pick up on the scent of a lobster and can be used to find any extra ones people are trying to smuggle onto land.

Permits are required for lobster mini-season you can find more information on that from the FWC here:http://myfwc.com/license/

For more information on the regulations and requirements of lobster mini-season click herehttp://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/FLFFWCC/bulletins/c5b083.

