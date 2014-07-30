Lobster mini-season begins

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

By Chris Stewart

RIVIERA BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Lobster mini-season is off and running in Florida. Wednesday and Thursday are the only days where it's legal to catch the spiny lobster.

Pam Dodd is getting ready to head out on the water from the Riviera Beach Marina.

She says you just have to be the right place at the right time to hit the jackpot, "You just got to find them, that's the key, just keep looking and when you find that honey hole it brings a big smile to your face."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be out on the waters making sure people are following the rules.

Divers need to make sure they bring a measuring device with them. Fishermen can only keep the lobster's carapace, the section between the lobster's head and tail, which needs to be more than three inches long.

People also can't catch female lobster carrying eggs. The FWC says the eggs are easily visible and located under the lobster's tail.

The lobsters need to be whole when brought to shore. It's illegal to use anything that punctures its shell to catch them.

In local waters, divers can only keep 12 lobsters for themselves per day.

In Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, the daily bag limit is six lobsters.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it has a dog that can pick up on the scent of a lobster and can be used to find any extra ones people are trying to smuggle onto land.

Permits are required for lobster mini-season you can find more information on that from the FWC here:http://myfwc.com/license/

For more information on the regulations and requirements of lobster mini-season click herehttp://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/FLFFWCC/bulletins/c5b083.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.