New trial ordered for Dalia Dippolito

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:27:29 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:01:43 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Monday, April 2 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:53:33 GMT
Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:47:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The Fourth District Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for Dalia Dippolito, the Boynton Beach woman who was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty in 2011 of a murder-for-hire plot.
Police say they received a tip in 2009 that Dippolito was planning to kill her husband.
She thought she was hiring a hitman to kill her husband. Instead, the hitman was really a Boynton Beach police officer. Police staged a fake crime scene at her home and videotaped her reaction.
According to the ruling, Dippolito argued the trial court erred by denying exposure to pretrial publicity and by denying her request to strike the jury after all the jurors heard an allegation she had attempted to poison the victim.
Specifically one prospective juror mentioned "an allegation that [appellant] had tried to poison her husband with antifreeze. That was in the 'Palm Beach Post.'"
The trial court had ruled the allegation inadmissible at trial. Dippolito wanted to strike the jury panel and asked for a mistrial but the court denied both requests. She was tried and convicted. Dippolito then filed the appeal.
The District Court of Appeal agreed with her arguments and ordered a new trial.