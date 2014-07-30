New trial ordered for Dalia Dippolito - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New trial ordered for Dalia Dippolito

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The Fourth District Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for Dalia Dippolito, the Boynton Beach woman who was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty in 2011 of a murder-for-hire plot.

READ THE RULING: http://bit.ly/1rGkVEw

Police say they received a tip in 2009 that  Dippolito was planning to kill her husband.

She thought she was hiring a hitman to kill her husband. Instead, the hitman was really a Boynton Beach police officer. Police staged a fake crime scene at her home and videotaped her reaction.

According to the ruling, Dippolito argued the trial court erred by denying exposure to pretrial publicity and by denying her request to strike the jury after all the jurors heard an allegation she had attempted to poison the victim.

Specifically one prospective juror mentioned "an allegation that [appellant] had tried to poison her husband with antifreeze. That was in the 'Palm Beach Post.'"

The trial court had ruled the allegation inadmissible at trial. Dippolito wanted to strike the jury panel and asked for a mistrial but the court denied both requests. She was tried and convicted. Dippolito then filed the appeal.

The District Court of Appeal agreed with her arguments and ordered a new trial.

