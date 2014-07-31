Toddler with mystery illness needs transportation to St. Jude Children's Hospital

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Brian Entin

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Boynton Beach 2-year-old Bella Natale can't talk, walk or eat on her own. Her diagnosis is a mystery, and because her family does not have a wheelchair van, it is difficult for her to leave their home.

"My whole world would be a lot easier. We would go everywhere. I want Bella to see everyone, and I want everyone to know her because she is such a bright child," Bella's mother, Dominique Natale, said.

Natale breathes and eats with a tube, and it takes her mother nearly two hours to load all of her medical equipment into the family's pickup truck. "A wheelchair van would be awesome and a real blessing. She would be able to stretch out her legs, and it would help my wife a lot," said Bella's father, William Natale.

Bella needs to get to St. Jude Children's Hospital to see doctors and also is not able to do things, like go to Lion Country Safari and other family outings, because the family doesn't have a van. "With a van, we would go everywhere. We would go everywhere. In and out more smoothly, it would be a dream come true," Dominique Natale said.

A charity has offered to outfit a van with a ramp and other equipment, but the family is hoping someone will donate the van itself. "I thank God every time I look at Bella. I'm shedding tears of joy because I know she is a miracle. She deserves to see the world," William Natale said.

If you can help the family, you can email them at faithinaction1god@gmail.com.

