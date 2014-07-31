Toddler with mystery illness needs transportation to St. Jude - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Toddler with mystery illness needs transportation to St. Jude Children's Hospital

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect
Bella Natale Bella Natale

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:27:29 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:01:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:24 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:24:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:15:44 GMT
    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>
    •   

By Brian Entin

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Boynton Beach 2-year-old Bella Natale can't talk, walk or eat on her own. Her diagnosis is a mystery, and because her family does not have a wheelchair van, it is difficult for her to leave their home.

"My whole world would be a lot easier. We would go everywhere. I want Bella to see everyone, and I want everyone to know her because she is such a bright child," Bella's mother, Dominique Natale, said.

Natale breathes and eats with a tube, and it takes her mother nearly two hours to load all of her medical equipment into the family's pickup truck. "A wheelchair van would be awesome and a real blessing. She would be able to stretch out her legs, and it would help my wife a lot," said Bella's father, William Natale.

Bella needs to get to St. Jude Children's Hospital to see doctors and also is not able to do things, like go to Lion Country Safari and other family outings, because the family doesn't have a van. "With a van, we would go everywhere. We would go everywhere. In and out more smoothly, it would be a dream come true," Dominique Natale said.

A charity has offered to outfit a van with a ramp and other equipment, but the family is hoping someone will donate the van itself. "I thank God every time I look at Bella. I'm shedding tears of joy because I know she is a miracle. She deserves to see the world," William Natale said.

If you can help the family, you can email them at faithinaction1god@gmail.com.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.