Pastor shot in head during road rage incident on I-95

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

HOBE SOUND, FL (WFLX) - A 22-year-old pastor from West Palm Beach was shot in the head Thursday night in a road rage incident on Interstate 95 between Hobe Sound and Stuart.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a 23-year-old female passenger was in the car, and she called 911 after the shooting.

She told the dispatcher, "We're driving, and [inaudible] he cut us off." She added, "Then, we kept driving, and he drove by us, then he cut us off again, and then he shot at us."

The passenger was able to provide police with a description of the car and the shooter.

Police are searching for a 1999/2000 beige or Champagne-colored car, possibly a Saturn, and a white male driver in his 50s or 60s with white hair.

"Unfortunately, road rage is becoming a part of our culture. People get upset where there was a slow down. It's just absolutely ludicrous to let a situation like this escalate," said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, after the incident occurred, I-95 northbound was closed from Indiantown Road to Kanner Highway.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Steven Simon, was flown by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment. He is fighting for his life, the sheriff said.

Simon is a pastor at the Straight Way to Heaven church in suburban West Palm Beach.

The sheriff is appealing to the public to come forward with any information about the incident.

"We desperately need the public's help," Sheriff Snyder said. he added,"There's someone out there who can help us."

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.