Pastor shot in head during road rage incident on I-95

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Picture by Martin County Sheriff's Department

HOBE SOUND, FL (WFLX) - A 22-year-old pastor from West Palm Beach was shot in the head Thursday night in a road rage incident on Interstate 95 between Hobe Sound and Stuart.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a 23-year-old female passenger was in the car, and she called 911 after the shooting. 

She told the dispatcher, "We're driving, and [inaudible] he cut us off." She added, "Then, we kept driving, and he drove by us, then he cut us off again, and then he shot at us."

The passenger was able to provide police with a description of the car and the shooter.

Police are searching for a 1999/2000 beige or Champagne-colored car, possibly a Saturn, and a white male driver in his 50s or 60s with white hair.

"Unfortunately, road rage is becoming a part of our culture. People get upset where there was a slow down. It's just absolutely ludicrous to let a situation like this escalate," said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, after the incident occurred, I-95 northbound was closed from Indiantown Road to Kanner Highway.  

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Steven Simon, was flown by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment. He is fighting for his life, the sheriff said.

Simon is a pastor at the Straight Way to Heaven church in suburban West Palm Beach.

The sheriff is appealing to the public to come forward with any information about the incident.

"We desperately need the public's help," Sheriff Snyder said. he added,"There's someone out there who can help us."

