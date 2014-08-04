Pastor squeezes mom's hand after being shot in head - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pastor squeezes mom's hand after being shot in head

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Pastor Steven Simon Pastor Steven Simon

    •   

By Elizabeth Harrington

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A local pastor is fighting for his life after being shot on Interstate 95. Church members say they are praying he survives and asking God for justice.

More than 100 people attended Straight Way to Heaven Ministries in West Palm Beach. Its two services were dedicated to Pastor Steven Simon. "Everybody now gonna stand up and pray more for him and we want to do more in the community because we love him so much," says church member Denise Lafortune.

"We are healing," says church official Mark Elleston.

Last Thursday night, Steven Simon was shot in the head while driving on northbound I-95.  The Martin County Sheriff's Office says there was a road rage incident with another driver who opened fire on Simon near mile marker 98. "Tragic for us and the community," says Lafortune.

Church members say Simon is out of a medically induced coma. He's now at a Broward County hospital. A family friend says he squeezed his mother's hand on Sunday. "I'm concentrating on Pastor Steven's full recovery," says Elleston, "He's still fighting for his life."

Police haven't found the suspect,but the congregation is hopeful justice will be served. "We are not seeking revenge, but such a senseless act should not go unpunished," says Elleston.

They're not only praying.  They're also giving.  Nearly $2,000 has been donated to a gofundme.com campaign online to help Pastor Simon and his family.

