Man arrested after tossing handfuls of cocaine out car window

Man arrested after tossing handfuls of cocaine out car window

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Jarrod Breland Jarrod Breland

STUART, FL (WFLX) - Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 30-year-old Jarrod Breland of Stuart after he sped through a residential neighborhood, tossing handfuls of crack cocaine out of a car window, deputies say.

According to MCSO, Breland told detectives he didn't see the flashing blue lights behind him, hear police sirens and didn't know how handfuls of cocaine landed all over his car.

To prevent him from fleeing further down S.E. Geneva Drive in Stuart, deputies say they used a pursuit invention technique to stop him.

When Breland's car became disabled, detectives say they watched as he threw crack cocaine out of his car window.

Detectives say they saw a razor blade fly out of the car as well.

Breland was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a park, tampering with evidence, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held at the Martin County Jail.

